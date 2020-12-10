No one can stop making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the foundation stone laying ceremony of new Parliament building, in New Delhi on Thursday, December 10. (PTI)

India will not allow its “flood of opportunities” to go waste, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, indicating the growing potential for India in a post-Covid world order. The PM also emphasised that no force can stop the making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and that debates and discussions must continue in Indian democracy both inside and outside Parliament, as he laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building here.

At the star-studded event, attended by senior ministers, foreign envoys, top industrialists and others, the Prime Minister spoke about 21st century being India’s century and added, “At times, it looks like there is a flood of opportunities for India. There’s no way we can let go of these opportunities. We can’t waste time. No one can stop making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

Observers feel that Modi hinted about utilising the growing opportunities for India as the world looks forward to a post-Covid scenario with the arrival of vaccines.

Also read | HIGHLIGHTS: We will have to take the pledge of ‘India First’, says PM Modi

Modi also invoked Guru Nanak to say that you speak sometimes and you listen at other times, as long as life continues. “Debate and discussion must go on both inside and outside Parliament. Service to the nation must also continue,” he said.

The PM also emphasised that the responsibility of his government is to uphold democracy while all its policies are aimed at “nation first”.

Hailing the day as historic, Modi described the event as a moment of pride for 130 crore Indians. “The construction of a new Parliament building is the symbol of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. It is also a symbol of coexistence of old and new,” the PM said, adding that he can’t forget the moment when he entered Parliament as an MP in 2014 and he bowed before the building.

“When India got Independence, there was a lot of apprehension whether democracy can survive in India, given its poverty, social condition, literary levels. Predictions were made that democracy would fail in India. Today, we can say with pride that those apprehensions have been proved wrong,” the PM said.

He also cited evidence of democratic systems and writings in ancient India, much before Magna Carta, to say that “One day, the world will recognise India as the mother of democracy.”

The new building, the PM said, would not only give more facilities to lawmakers and inspire them to work more, but will be a witness to Aatmanirbhar Bharat, fulfilling aspirations of a 21st century India.