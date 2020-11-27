Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / No fresh Covid-19 fatality in Puducherry; UT reports only 16 new cases

No fresh Covid-19 fatality in Puducherry; UT reports only 16 new cases

In a welcome development, no fresh fatality was reported for the eighth day in succession on Friday, a release from the Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 11:46 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Puducherry

Puducherry region accounted for nine fresh cases, while Karaikal and Yanam had one case each and Mahe reported five infections. Representational image. (PTI Photo)

The union territory of Puducherry registered 16 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday taking the overall tally to 36,856, a top Health department official said.

In a welcome development, no fresh fatality was reported for the eighth day in succession on Friday, a release from the Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said.

He said 46 patients were discharged after recovery from hospitals during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM.

The 16 new cases were registered at the end of the examination of 1,609 samples.



The Puducherry region accounted for nine fresh cases, while Karaikal and Yanam had one case each and Mahe reported five infections.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.65 per cent and 96.95 per cent respectively.

Of the 3.95 lakh samples tested so far the Department of Health found 3.54 lakh samples to be negative.

As many as 514 cases of the total 36,856 were active while 35,733 patients had recovered and were discharged from health facilities so far.

The number of fatalities remained at 609 with Puducherry reporting no fresh death, the Health department Director said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmer Protest LIVE Updates: AAP urges govt to deny nod for temporary jails
Nov 27, 2020 11:43 IST
Indian Navy MiG-29K crash: One pilot rescued, another missing
Nov 27, 2020 10:50 IST
Bombay High Court sets aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut
Nov 27, 2020 11:51 IST
Don’t compel me to come after you, says Thackeray in veiled warning to Opposition
Nov 27, 2020 11:31 IST

latest news

Tamil Nadu: No major destruction reported due to Cyclone Nivar
Nov 27, 2020 11:48 IST
No fresh Covid-19 fatality in Puducherry; UT reports only 16 new cases
Nov 27, 2020 11:46 IST
On eve of Bengal polls, Mamata eyes upper hand with cashless health scheme
Nov 27, 2020 11:46 IST
Russia agrees to produce Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India
Nov 27, 2020 11:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.