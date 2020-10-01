No gathering permissible around India Gate area, says DCP

No gathering is permissible around the India Gate area owing to the imposition of Section 144, Delhi deputy commissioner of police said on Thursday. A gathering of 100 people in Jantar Mantar is allowed but with the prior consent from the competent authority, the DCP office said. The order comes a day before a gathering was being planned demanding justice for the Dalit woman of Hathras, who was allegedly gang-raped on September 14 and later succumbed to the injuries on September 29.

“General public is informed that in view of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order (dated 03.09.2020) a total gathering up to 100 persons is permissible at Jantar Mantar, and that too with prior permission of the competent authority,” the DCP office tweeted.

In the past few days, several protests took place near the India Gate area. The recent farm bill protests in which a tractor was set on fire took place in this area. Police arrested five people, including the Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon, for leading the group that had set afire a tractor on Monday this week.