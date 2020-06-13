Sections
Home / India News / ‘No ghost, all rumour’: Jhansi Police on dramatic rocking of open gym equipment

‘No ghost, all rumour’: Jhansi Police on dramatic rocking of open gym equipment

“There is no ghost, its a rumour,” Jhansi Police tweeted out, adding that some miscreants greased the machine and rocked it after which it kept on moving on its own for a few seconds.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 12:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The police officials said that the equipment was over-greased by some miscreants as a result of which it was rocking on its own.  (Twitter/@upcoprahul)

Jhansi Police officials came into action after a video went viral showing dramatic movement of equipment at an open gym in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. After carrying out the investigation, the police said that the equipment, a shoulder press machine, was over-greased by some miscreants as a result of which it was rocking on its own.

“There is no ghost, it’s a rumour,” Jhansi Police tweeted out, adding that some miscreants greased the machine and rocked it after which it kept moving on its own for a few seconds. The video was shot and shared on social media.  

“Once the swing was over greased, it kept shaking for a few seconds. Some miscreant made a video by rocking the swing and putting it on social media. We are looking for the culprit. There is no ghost, it’s all a rumour,” Jhansi Police’s tweet read.

Rahul Srivastav, a top police official in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, posted the video on his Twitter handle on Friday and wrote, “Fitness freak ghost?” 



“Miscreants will b hosted in a ‘haunted’ lockup soon #NoHostForGhost,” Srivastav tweeted. 

Previously, Srivastav had posted a video of farmers in Jhansi trying to tackle the locust attack by playing loud music with the help of a ‘DJ vehicle’ used in marriage processions.    

“DJ is not only effective during parties but for fighting off locusts as well. Days change everyone! You can make a noise or even beat the plate,” Srivastav tweeted along with a short clip of the video.

 

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Former New Zealand cricketer Matt Poore passes away at 90
Jun 13, 2020 12:33 IST
Pakistan forms joint investigation team to probe PIA plane crash
Jun 13, 2020 12:27 IST
Will we ever be able to sing together of the dark times?
Jun 13, 2020 12:27 IST
Slum dwellers allege Mumbai hospital charged high rates for Covid treatment
Jun 13, 2020 12:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.