‘No govt ever invoked sedition after rape’: Congress to Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday alleged that an international conspiracy was being hatched to destabilise his government, following its tough stand against anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests. (Photo @CMOfficeUP)

Demanding a judicial inquiry into the Hathras rape incident either by a sitting High Court judge or a Supreme Court judge, the Congress on Wednesday termed “bizarre” the response of the Uttar Pradesh government on the issue and alleged that it has been slapping sedition charges as if these were “pick-pocketing” cases.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi claimed that no government ever, including that of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the past in Uttar Pradesh had invoked sedition charges after a rape incident as done by the Yogi Adityanath dispensation.

Singhvi’s comments came on a day when the Uttar Pradesh police booked four people, including a journalist from Kerala, Siddique Kappan, on sedition and other charges in Mathura, two days after they were arrested while on their way to Hathras.

Charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the IT Act have also been filed against the four who were later remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by a Mathura court.

“The response of the Yogi Adityanath government to the Hathras incident has been bizarre and it has been coming up with a number of conspiracy theories,” Singhvi said.

Over 21 FIRs have been filed against various people on conspiracy charges, outnumbering the cases against the main accused in the rape incident, he added.

“Another kind of conspiracy alleged by the chief minister is a conspiracy to destabilise and overthrow his government,” Singhvi said.

“Stop blaming everyone in the world except yourself. Each time you point your figure, there are three fingers pointing back at you, which you cannot and must not ignore. And last, stop arresting all third parties around you in a 360 degree fashion and ignoring punitive action, but more importantly, punishment by conviction of the real accused of murder and rape,” he added.