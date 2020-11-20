Sections
Home / India News / 'No harm in wearing mask inside car', says Delhi health minister as Covid-19 situation worsens

‘No harm in wearing mask inside car’, says Delhi health minister as Covid-19 situation worsens

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 12:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A health worker sitting on a hand cart registers people to test for Covid-19 tests at a market place in New Delhi. (AP)

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Friday reiterated the need to wear masks indoors and outdoors amid rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and related deaths in the national capital.

“There’s no harm in wearing a mask inside the car also. Citizens should make it a rule to wear a mask whenever they step outside their home,” Jain said, adding that the order copy of increasing the fine for not wearing a mask to Rs 2000 will reach everyone later in the day.

Underlining the emergency measures taken by the Delhi government to contain the rising infections, Jain said that widespread contact tracing is already underway at a large scale. “House-to-house surveys would be conducted in containment zones from today to check on symptomatic patients. Government rates will be charged for 60 per cent Covid-19 beds reserved by Delhi government in private hospitals,” the health minister said.

