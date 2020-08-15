Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / No immediate possibility of opening schools in Odisha, says minister

No immediate possibility of opening schools in Odisha, says minister

Odisha government says school syllabi will be reduced to ensure that children disadvantaged by the absence of e-learning options are compensated.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 20:20 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

Schools have been shut across the country since March due to the coronavirus threat. (HT Photo)

On a day Odisha posted a record high of 2,496 fresh Covid cases, Odisha government said it has no immediate plans for reopening of schools in the state considering the surge in Covid-19 positive cases.

Unfurling the national tricolour in the Jajpur district on Saturday, school and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash said that reopening of schools from September does not look possible in Odisha.

“Going by the rising number of Covid-19 cases in August in Odisha, it cannot be said with certainty that the situation will be normal in September. Keeping this in mind, the state government will soon launch a new scheme ‘Siksha Sampark Yojana’ to provide e-education to about 60 lakh children,” said Dash.

Early this month, the Assam government had invited suggestions from residents on a possible reopening date for schools.



Dash said about 22 lakh children in the state are now availing e-education, while the remaining 38 lakh students are deprived of the facility due to lack of mobile network in their area. So teachers will visit these areas and teach the children at their home.

Dash said that since three months of the new academic session have already passed, steps are being taken to reduce the school syllabi accordingly. The revised syllabi will be finalized next week.

Secretary of All Odisha Secondary School Teachers Association, Prakash Mohanty, says the government has no clear plan on how to teach children in secondary classes.

“The education of students of Class 8, 9 and 10 after summer vacation has been hampered. While online classes have not helped much, there is no clarity on how teachers would reach out to the children,” said Mohanty.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Thank you for the magic, Dhoni: Political leaders react to retirement of ‘India’s finest wicketkeeper’
Aug 15, 2020 21:33 IST
5 bold decisions of Dhoni that shocked everyone but won India matches
Aug 15, 2020 21:28 IST
CRPF officer who won 7th gallantry award dedicates it to his buddy who died fighting terrorists
Aug 15, 2020 21:25 IST
Postal service warns states of delays to mail-in ballots for US election 2020
Aug 15, 2020 21:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.