No intel on nexus between bollywood, drug traffickers: MHA

NEW DELHI: The issue of a nexus between the Hindi film industry and drug traffickers came up in Parliament on Tuesday; while the union ministry of home affairs (MHA) informed Lok Sabha that it hasn’t come across any actionable intelligence, which suggests a nexus between Bollywood celebrities and drug traffickers; in the Rajya Sabha several members raised objection that the whole industry was being tarnished because of the actions of a few.

In a written reply, the MHA informed the Lok Sabha that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is under the ministry, is investigating a case in this regard. The anti-drugs investigation agency had on August 28 registered a second case, an offshoot of probe against actor Rhea Chakraborty, to investigate link between various persons in Mumbai in the supply of drugs.

“During the period of Covid-19 lockdown, no such actionable inputs were received by NCB revealing the nexus between people in the film industry and drug traffickers. However, a case in this regard has been registered by NCB Mumbai Zonal unit on 28.08.2020,” MHA said in reply to a question.

It went on to add, “Drugs such as Ganja, Hashish, Tetra Hydro Cannabinol and Lysergic acid De-ethylamide have been seized in the operation.”

The ministry was responding to a query from Kumbakudi Sudhakaran, a Congress lawmaker from Kerala, who asked if the government had conducted a detailed enquiry in the nexus between people in the film industry and those involved in drug trade during Covid-19.

The agency has already arrested 10 persons in this particular case, mainly drugs suppliers and conduits. Based on a reference from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NCB had filed a case against Rhea and her family members on August 26. She was arrested on September 8 and is currently in judicial custody.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachachan who is also an actor said the industry was being unfairly targeted. The SPMP said the entertainment industry in a country which provides direct employment every day to 5 lakh people and indirect employment to 5 million is being called a “gutter”.

“At a time when the financial situation is in a depressing state unemployment is at the worst level, in order to divert the attention of the people, we are being used to be flocked by the social media and the government’s non-support. People who have made their name in this film industry have called it a gutter,” she said.

The actor said the government must standby the entertainment industry because it has always stepped forward to help the government in whatever work that it takes up. “If there is a natural calamity, they come forward, they give money and they give their services. I think it is very important that the government must support this industry and not kill it,” Bachchan said.

Without naming Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan she said she was embarrassed and ashamed that someone who is from the industry had spoken ill about it.

On Monday, Ravi Kishen had said drug addiction is in the film industry too. He said the central government should take strict action against the culprits.

Actor Kanagana Ranaut however questioned if Bachchan’s stance would change if her children were involved.

“Jayaji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also,” Kangana said in a tweet.