‘No justice, Muslim Board should appeal’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Babri verdict

Scenes outside the special CBI court after the Babri Masjid demolition verdict in which all 32 accused were acquitted. (HT Photo)

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said the All India Muslim Peronal Law Board would appeal in the high court against the special CBI court judgment that acquitted LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and 30 others in the Babri Masjid demolition issue.

Describing it as a black day in the Indian judiciary, Owaisi alleged that this judgment was given only to satisfy the Hindutva ideology. “Muslims of India have not got justice. I request the AIMPLB to go in for an appeal against the judgment,” he said.

The Supreme Court in its judgment on November 9 last year, pronounced by five judges, had clearly held that the demolition of Babri Masjid was a clear illegality and “egregious violation of the rule of law”, Owaisi recounted.

“Now, I want to know whether the Babri Masjid was razed to the ground mysteriously on December 6, 1992 and whether it was also a mystery behind placing of idols of Ram in the mosque in late 1940s or behind opening of locks of the masjid during the Rajiv Gandhi regime?” Owaisi asked.

He sought to know from the court as to who demolished the Babri Masjid, when everybody was innocent in the incident. He alleged that they had created a violent political climate in the country. “Wherever Advani’s Rath Yatra was taken out, there was violence and killing of innocents,” he pointed out.

Owaisi wondered how the CBI court could say the demolition was not pre-planned.

“How much preparation must have gone into the demolition of the mosque? Is it not true that Uma Bharati had made provocative slogans, asking the activists to demolish the Babri mosque? Is it not true that Advani had distributed sweets after the demolition?” he asked.

Delivering the much-awaited verdict in the 28-year-old case, CBI judge S K Yadav did not accept newspapers and video cassettes as evidence.

The court said there was no conclusive proof against them

It also observed that late Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Ashok Singhal wanted to save the structure because Ram idols were inside.