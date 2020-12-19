Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘No justification for seizures,’ says Omar Abdullah on ED action on Farooq Abdullah

‘No justification for seizures,’ says Omar Abdullah on ED action on Farooq Abdullah

Omer Abdullah said these properties are largely ancestral, dating from the 1970s. The most recent one among these were built before 2003.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 21:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Omar Abdullah slammed the ED attachment of Farooq Abdullah’s properties in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) money laundering case. (File Photo by Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times)

After the Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth Rs 11.86 crores of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Saturday, his son, National Conference leader and also former CM Omar Abdullah said there can be no justification for the action.

“They fail the very basic test of having been acquired as the proceeds of the ‘crime’ being investigated,” he tweeted.

The ED on Saturday said it has attached Farooq Abdullah’s properties totaling to Rs 12 crores in a case of funds laundering of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association. The attached properties include three residential houses, one at Gupkar road, Srinagar; one at Tehsil Katipora, Tanmarg, and one at Bhatindi, Sunjwan(Jammu); commercial buildings at posh Residency Road area of Srinagar. Lands at four different places in J&K have also been attached.

Omer Abdullah said these properties are largely ancestral, dating from the 1970s. The most recent one among these were built before 2003.



“Dr Abdullah is in touch with his lawyers & will fight all these baseless charges in the one place that matters - a court of law, where everyone is presumed to be innocent and is entitled to a fair trial unlike in the court of the media or the court of BJP-managed social media,” he tweeted.

He also alleged that the news was published before Farooq Abdullah was given any official notice. “My father has seen the media reports regarding attachment of his properties in the ongoing investigation in to the JKCA matter. Not surprisingly the media was tipped off regarding the seizure before he had received any official notice or documentation,” he wrote.

Farooq Abdullah served as the chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state for several years since 1982. His last stint as the CM was between 1996 and 2002.

He was the president of JKCA from 2006 to 2012. The ED has claimed to have found that Farooq Abdullah “misused his position and clout by illegal appointments of office bearer to whom he gave financial powers for the purpose of laundering JKCA funds”.

“Despite existing regular bank account of JKCA, six new bank account were opened for parking of JKCA funds and siphoning of the same. One dormant bank account in the name of Kashmir Wing of JKCA was also made operational for the same purposed,” the ED said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

12 nations reached out to India for Covid vaccine: NITI Aayog’s VK Paul
by HT Correspondent
India has 223 active Covid-19 cases per million, second surge unlikely, say experts
by Anonna Dutt | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
ED attaches assets worth Rs 11.86 cr of NC chief Farooq Abdullah
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
First visuals of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train released
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Covid-19: WHO was warned lives were at risk over yanked report on Italy
by Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
‘No justification for seizures,’ says Omar Abdullah on ED action
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
News updates from Hindustan Times: Court seeks Rajasthan govt’s reply on work in jails given on caste lines and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
Boris Johnson expected to announce new anti-virus rules
by Associated Press | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.