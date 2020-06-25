Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / No leave for Gujarat cops as personnel required for Unlock-1, says state govt

No leave for Gujarat cops as personnel required for Unlock-1, says state govt

A notification issued on Thursday by the home department said that the presence of all the available police force was necessary for the implementation of the Centre’s guidelines for the phased re-opening of coronavirus-induced lockdown or Unlock-1 that came into effect from June 1.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 15:25 IST

By Press Trust of India, Ahmedabad

Following the Central government’s guidelines, the Gujarat government had announced relaxations in lockdown starting from June 1. (ANI file photo)

The Gujarat Home Department has asked the state Director General of Police (DGP) and other senior officers not to grant any leave to the police personnel, saying that their presence was necessary for the effective implementation of Unlock-1.

A notification issued on Thursday by the home department said that the presence of all the available police force was necessary for the implementation of the Centre’s guidelines for the phased re-opening of coronavirus-induced lockdown or Unlock-1 that came into effect from June 1.

“For the effective implementation of Unlock-1, it is necessary that police personnel remain active in the field.

Therefore, all the police officers as well as lower rung police personnel are hereby advised not to demand leave unless it is for medical or any other unavoidable reasons,” the notification said.



The department also asked all the senior officers, including the state DGP, Range Inspector Generals and all the district Superintendents of Police, not to grant any leave to their subordinate staff, except for medical reasons or any other emergencies.

Following the Central government’s guidelines, the Gujarat government had announced relaxations in lockdown starting from June 1.

As many as 29,001 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat so far. While 1,736 have died due to the infection, as many as 21,096 have been discharged.

Around 400 fresh cases of coronavirus are emerging in in the state on a daily basis since last one month.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Percy, the cat, greets his hooman through the letter slot. Is it a postman?
Jun 25, 2020 15:40 IST
Baby elephant sliding down a slope is making netizens go aww. Watch
Jun 25, 2020 15:34 IST
Emergency reminds us that democracies, when tested, fight back resiliently: Milind Deora
Jun 25, 2020 15:27 IST
Royal Mail cuts management jobs as coronavirus hits demand
Jun 25, 2020 15:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.