Home / India News / ‘No lockdown in Delhi’: Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia assures shopkeepers

‘No lockdown in Delhi’: Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia assures shopkeepers

Since the last week of October, Delhi has been witnessing a spurt in Covid-19 infections. The daily number of fatalities has also been rising as the city reels under the third wave of Covid-19.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 14:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Manish Sisodia, Delhi’s deputy chief minister. (HT photo)

Manish Sisodia, Delhi’s deputy chief minister, on Wednesday assured shopkeepers the government will not impose a lockdown after speculation over chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s comments on the issue. Sisodia’s assurance comes a day after Arvind Kejriwal wrote to the Centre seeking permission to shut markets in hotspots, in wake of the spike in Covid-19 cases. He also sought permission to close shops that are not following the Covid-19 protocol mandated by the government.

“I would like to assure shopkeepers they do not need to be scared. We don’t intend to impose a lockdown,” Sisodia said, according to news agency ANI. “If needed, regulations will be increased in some markets. That’s what we requested the Centre. But it won’t be a lockdown in any manner,” Sisodia clarified. “We want your shops to remain open. The Delhi government believes that it is not a solution in the fight against Covid-19,” Sisodia said.

“The solution is better hospital management and better medical systems. Delhi government has managed the medical system well and will do it in future too,” he also said.

Since the last week of October, Delhi has been witnessing a spurt in Covid-19 infections. The daily number of fatalities has also been rising as the city reels under the third wave of Covid-19. As of Tuesday, Delhi has a total of 495,598 cases of Covid-19 infection, including 42,004 active cases, 445,782 recoveries and 7,812 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government put a cap on wedding guests to limit the spread of the viral infection. After the revised order, no more than 50 people can be invited to any wedding in Delhi. Earlier, the limit was set at 200 people.

