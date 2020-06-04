Sections
Home / India News / No major impact in Gujarat due to Cyclone Nisarga, say officials

No major impact in Gujarat due to Cyclone Nisarga, say officials

Gujarat relief commissioner Harshad Patel said, “The situation in Gujarat is under control. No casualties have been reported.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 03:12 IST

By Jaykishan Sharma, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Cyclone Nisarga did not cause any major damage in Gujarat (AP Photo)

Cyclone Nisarga did not cause any major damage in Gujarat after making landfall in Maharashtra on Wednesday, officials said.

Gujarat relief commissioner Harshad Patel said, “The situation in Gujarat is under control. No casualties have been reported. The administration is fully equipped in the potentially affected coastal districts of Gujarat. All activities are being constantly monitored by chief minister Vijay Rupani with the determination of zero casualty during cyclone.”

He said around 63,798 people, including 252 pregnant women, from eight districts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra have been evacuated. Patel added that the state government was vigilant at the 332 shelters considering the high number of cases of the coronavirus disease in the state.

“Nisarga has hit Alibag in Raigad district of Maharashtra this afternoon. The wind speed of the cyclone was 80 to 100 km per hour...wind is likely to reduce to 60 to 90 km per hour in Valsad and surrounding areas.... Six teams of SDRF and 18 teams of NDRF have been deployed in the respective districts of the state,” Patel said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

4 people dead, 7 districts severely affected in Maharashtra due to Cyclone Nisarga
Jun 04, 2020 03:21 IST
Frequent cyclones linked to climate crisis
Jun 04, 2020 03:16 IST
No major impact in Gujarat due to Cyclone Nisarga, say officials
Jun 04, 2020 03:12 IST
Covid-19: What you must know every day
Jun 04, 2020 03:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.