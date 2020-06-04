No major impact in Gujarat due to Cyclone Nisarga, say officials

Cyclone Nisarga did not cause any major damage in Gujarat after making landfall in Maharashtra on Wednesday, officials said.

Gujarat relief commissioner Harshad Patel said, “The situation in Gujarat is under control. No casualties have been reported. The administration is fully equipped in the potentially affected coastal districts of Gujarat. All activities are being constantly monitored by chief minister Vijay Rupani with the determination of zero casualty during cyclone.”

He said around 63,798 people, including 252 pregnant women, from eight districts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra have been evacuated. Patel added that the state government was vigilant at the 332 shelters considering the high number of cases of the coronavirus disease in the state.

“Nisarga has hit Alibag in Raigad district of Maharashtra this afternoon. The wind speed of the cyclone was 80 to 100 km per hour...wind is likely to reduce to 60 to 90 km per hour in Valsad and surrounding areas.... Six teams of SDRF and 18 teams of NDRF have been deployed in the respective districts of the state,” Patel said.