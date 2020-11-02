Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / No manufacturing industry to be allowed in new industrial areas of Delhi, says chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

No manufacturing industry to be allowed in new industrial areas of Delhi, says chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

CM Kejriwal confirmed the development by announcing that this proposal has been approved by the Centre over new industrial areas, followed by issuance of a notification.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 16:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai,

Delhi’s economy, Kejriwal said, is mainly based on service industry. “Hi-tech, service industry to be provided space at cheaper rates,” he said. (ANI Photo)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the national capital will no longer house manufacturing industries in the new industrial areas of Delhi, making way for only service, hi-tech industries in these pockets.

CM Kejriwal confirmed the development by announcing that this proposal has been approved by the Centre over new industrial areas, followed by issuance of a notification. “This will be a historic step,” Kejriwal said in his virtual address.

Delhi’s economy, Kejriwal said, is mainly based on service industry. “Hi-tech, service industry to be provided space at cheaper rates,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
Nov 02, 2020 15:43 IST
19 Indians test Covid-19 positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
Nov 02, 2020 17:03 IST
MHA holds Covid-19 review meet, discusses ways to check surge in Delhi
Nov 02, 2020 17:09 IST
Over 200 militants killed by forces in Jammu and Kashmir since January this year
Nov 02, 2020 15:54 IST

latest news

Want to make a mark in Women’s T20 Challenge, says Chandigarh-based fast bowler Kashvee
Nov 02, 2020 17:24 IST
Madrid says Militão positive for COVID-19
Nov 02, 2020 17:26 IST
DC vs RCB Live Score: Can Iyer’s Delhi return to winning ways?
Nov 02, 2020 17:27 IST
Goa: Midnight protest against railway expansion gets huge support
Nov 02, 2020 17:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.