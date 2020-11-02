No manufacturing industry to be allowed in new industrial areas of Delhi, says chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the national capital will no longer house manufacturing industries in the new industrial areas of Delhi, making way for only service, hi-tech industries in these pockets.

CM Kejriwal confirmed the development by announcing that this proposal has been approved by the Centre over new industrial areas, followed by issuance of a notification. “This will be a historic step,” Kejriwal said in his virtual address.

Delhi’s economy, Kejriwal said, is mainly based on service industry. “Hi-tech, service industry to be provided space at cheaper rates,” he said.