No money to pay salaries, Delhi has asked Rs 5,000 crore from Centre: Manish Sisodia

The Aam Aadmi Party said he has asked for assistance from the Centre so that the Delhi government can pay salaries to its employees and everyone who is fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: May 31, 2020 13:44 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said he has written to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for help (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

The Delhi government has sought an immediate assistance of Rs 5,000 crore from the Centre to pay salaries to its employees and meet its expenses as revenues have dried up during the lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday.

Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said he has written to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for help and added that the Delhi government has not received the fund sanctioned to states under the Disaster Relief Fund.

“We reviewed the Delhi government’s revenue and its minimum expenses. We need around Rs 3,500 crore every month just to pay salaries and bear office expenses. In last two months, GST collection was Rs 500 crore each and combining that with other sources, the government has Rs 1,735 crore,” Sisodia said during a press conference.

“We need Rs 7,000 crore for two months. The immediate issue before the Delhi government is how to pay salaries to its employees,” he added.



“Due to the corona and lockdown, the tax collection of the Delhi government is running low at about 85%. Delhi has not received any funds from the Disaster Relief Fund released by the Centre to the remaining states,” he also tweeted.

Delhi, which is the third worst-hit area in India, has reported 18,549 infections, including 416 deaths, so far.

