No more yellow alert for Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra; IMD predicts more rains for North India

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 16:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: People deal with rain at Dadar in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

After receiving spells of showers, Maharashtra is predicted to get a respite from rainfall in the coming week. The country’s financial capital, Mumbai, received heavy rainfall this week with the India Meteorological Department issuing a ‘yellow’ alert, indicating heavy rainfall, in isolated areas in Maharashtra, including Thane and Mumbai.

In its weather bulletin, the IMD predicted heavy to moderate rainfall at isolated places across Madhya Maharashtra today while no alert of rainfall has been issued for tomorrow and the coming days.

For Monday, the weather department has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places across North India, including states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. Heavy downpour is likely to hit Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

Parts of Jharkhand, Odisha, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive moderate rainfall tomorrow accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning.



Maharashtra is predicted to be largely rainfall-free on July 28 as well with very heavy to heavy rainfall lashing most parts in North and North-East India. Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, Meghalaya are predicted to witness a heavy spell of rainfall on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall could also occur at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala on July 28.

The national capital witnessed a short spell of rainfall on Sunday afternoon and is likely to witness thunderstorm and lightning on Tuesday. Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan today.

