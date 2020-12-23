Sections
‘No need to convene Assembly session unnecessarily’: Union minister Muraleedharan backs Kerala governor

“There was already proposal to hold Assembly session from Jan 8 so Governor asked the government as to what was the urgency for special session. He said there was no need to convene the House unnecessarily,” Muraleedharan said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 16:39 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Muraleedharan added that passing a resolution amounts to wasting public money, adding it will have no effect because when Parliament passes a law, it is applicable in the entire country. (PTI file photo)

Union minister V Muraleedharan has backed Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s decision to deny permission for special Assembly session, saying a proposal is already there to convene the House from January 8.

“There was already proposal to hold Assembly session from Jan 8 so Governor asked the government as to what was the urgency for special session. He said there was no need to convene the House unnecessarily,” Muraleedharan said while speaking to news agency ANI.

The Piarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government wanted to convene the special session against the three farm laws passed by Parliament in September, but governor Khan declined their request.

Apart from the state government, Congress and other opposition parties in Kerala also supported the move to introduce a resolution against the farm laws. Muraleedharan told ANI that passing a resolution amounts to wasting public money, adding it will have no effect because when Parliament passes a law, it is applicable in the entire country.



 

“I feel Governor’s point is justifiable because convening and assembly session to pass the resolution amounts to wasting public money. This resolution will have no effect because when Parliament passes a law, it is applicable in the entire country,” the minister said.

Muraleedharan’s remarks come after Congress MP K Suresh termed the governor’s decision to reject the special assembly session as an “undemocratic and anti-constitutional act”.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi is set to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday and will submit 20 million signatures taken from all over the country in the last three months seeking the removal of the farm laws. Party leader KC Venugopal had earlier said that Congress had launched a nationwide campaign in September for collecting memoranda of appeals addressed to President Kovind which was signed by farmers, farm labourers and other stakeholders opposing the laws.

(With agency inputs)

