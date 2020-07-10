Sections
Home / India News / ‘No need to shed tears, why is Dubey’s encounter by cops being questioned’, says Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

“There is no need to shed tears over the killing of Dubey in an encounter. Why is the police action being questioned?” the Rajya Sabha MP asked.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 15:27 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Mumbai

Talking to PTI, Raut said, “Dubey had killed eight policemen. Attack on the uniform means there is no law and order.” (PTI)

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said there was no need to shed tears over the killing of gangster Vikas Dubey in an encounter and wondered why the police action was being questioned.

Dubey was shot dead by the Uttar Pradesh police on the outskirts of Kanpur city on Friday morning. The police claimed that he was trying to flee after the car carrying him from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh overturned at Bhaunti in Kanpur district.

Talking to PTI, Raut said, “Dubey had killed eight policemen. Attack on the uniform means there is no law and order. Taking strict action is the need of that states police be it in Maharashtra or Uttar Pradesh.” “There is no need to shed tears over the killing of Dubey in an encounter. Why is the police action being questioned?” the Rajya Sabha MP asked.

Madhya Pradesh police had arrested Vikas Dubey outside the Mahakal temple in Ujjain on Thursday morning and he was handed over to an Uttar Pradesh police late in the evening.



The UP police said that the car carrying him overturned and the gangster snatched a pistol from one of the policemen, but was shot dead when he opened fire while trying to flee.

Opposition parties, however, targeted the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the encounter.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the encounter as well as the ambush in which eight policemen died last week.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the criminal is now gone and asked what about those who had “protected” him.

