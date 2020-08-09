Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / No new Covid-19 test on home minister Amit Shah, says MHA

No new Covid-19 test on home minister Amit Shah, says MHA

Amit Shah had tested positive for Covid-19 last Sunday and was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 13:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union home affairs minister Amit Shah had tested positive for Covid-19 last Sunday . (PTI)

No fresh test for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has been conducted on Union home minister Amit Shah since last week, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) said on Sunday.

The MHA’s comment came after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Tiwari tweeted that Shah had tested negative for Covid-19. Tiwari, the former president of the BJP’s Delhi unit, deleted his tweet later.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

“Nothing other than the official health bulletin released either by the treating hospital, MHA or his own Twitter feed should be referred to,” a government official, who didn’t wish to be named, said.

The Union minister had tested positive for Covid-19 last Sunday and was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Shah, the first Union cabinet minister to have tested positive for Covid-19, had announced the news on Twitter.



“After showing initial symptoms, I underwent a test for coronavirus and the report came out positive. My health is fine but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors,” Shah had posted.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

The Union home minister had also urged those who came in his contact in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Launch protest’: Raut to Fadnavis on removal of Shivaji statue in Belgaum
Aug 09, 2020 14:43 IST
India gives 10 ventilators worth Rs 28 million to Nepal amid Covid-19
Aug 09, 2020 14:39 IST
Happy Birthday Hansika Motwani: Makers of Maha unveil new poster
Aug 09, 2020 14:32 IST
Boy feeds sparrows, it’s the happy content you didn’t know you needed
Aug 09, 2020 14:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.