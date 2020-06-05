No new schemes for a year, says finance ministry amid rising Covid-19 cases

The remainder of this year will see no new schemes, announced the finance ministry on Friday, a move aimed at tightening the spending even as the country is witnessing an uptick in coronavirus cases.

The ministry said only the ones sanctioned and announced under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and other special packages will be attended to.

Amid falling revenues due to a long-drawn out lockdown, necessitated by the coronavirus epidemic, various state governments too have put a freeze on spending.