Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / No new schemes for a year, says finance ministry amid rising Covid-19 cases

No new schemes for a year, says finance ministry amid rising Covid-19 cases

Amid falling revenues due to a long-drawn out lockdown, necessitated by the coronavirus epidemic, various state governments too have put a freeze on spending.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 12:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The remainder of this year will see no new schemes, announced the finance ministry on Friday, a move aimed at tightening the spending even as the country is witnessing an uptick in coronavirus cases.

The ministry said only the ones sanctioned and announced under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and other special packages will be attended to.

Amid falling revenues due to a long-drawn out lockdown, necessitated by the coronavirus epidemic, various state governments too have put a freeze on spending.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Environment, man-animal conflict: Unlock 1 poses challenge for Uttarakhand
Jun 05, 2020 12:48 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Temples prepare to reopen on June 8
Jun 05, 2020 12:47 IST
People share creative messages on World Environment Day 2020
Jun 05, 2020 12:46 IST
Ronaldo beats Messi to become football’s first billion-dollar man
Jun 05, 2020 12:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.