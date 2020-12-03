Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / No night curfew in Delhi as of now, AAP govt informs Delhi high court

No night curfew in Delhi as of now, AAP govt informs Delhi high court

A week ago, the government informed the high court that it was actively considering night curfew but the final decision will be taken after assessing the Covid-19 situation.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 14:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The AAP government earlier told the high court it was active considering the imposition of night curfew in the wake of the sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the capital. (HT PHOTO)

The AAP government on Thursday told the Delhi high court that it has decided not to impose night curfew in Delhi as of now, after assessing the present Covid-19 situation in the Capital.

On November 26, a high court bench comprising Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramonium Prasad asked the government to submit its response on imposing night curfew without any delay. The government at that time told the court that no decision was taken on night curfew but it was under “active consideration”.

On Thursday, the Delhi government filed a status report in which it said it has issued an order directing status quo be maintained with regard to permitted and restricted activities in the city till December 31. “Therefore, no new activity has been permitted/ allowed till December 31,” the report said. Earlier, the court had rapped the government for lifting several restrictions at a time when the number of cases was on the rise.

Since the last week of October, the Capital saw an uptick in daily infections with the number breaching the 8,000-mark in November. The daily toll too reached above 100 in November when the Capital is believed to have witnessed the third wave of Covid-19.The National Centre for Disease Control in a report drafted recently had warned that Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh cases of Covid-19 per day, taking into account the upcoming winter season-related respiratory problems, large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings.Though several states have announced night curfews and local restrictions, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal maintained that restrictions is not a solution to the Covid-19 situation — they only delays the spread.

In the past few days, however, the number of daily infections in Delhi came below 4,000 as it recorded 3,944 fresh Covid-19 infections on Wednesday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan to protest ‘betrayal of farmers’
Dec 03, 2020 14:26 IST
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
Dec 04, 2020 05:30 IST
Dilli Chalo protest: Centre, farmers begin fresh talks; MSP assurance on the table
Dec 03, 2020 14:07 IST
‘What does PM stand by’: Rahul Gandhi on Centre’s stand on Covid-19 vaccine
Dec 03, 2020 13:49 IST

latest news

Bengal CM Mamata threatens country-wide stir if new farm laws not withdrawn
Dec 03, 2020 14:40 IST
Preity Zinta, husband Gene click a photo as Los Angeles goes into lockdown
Dec 03, 2020 14:38 IST
Traditional golden pig Christmas ornaments in Czech Republic get masks
Dec 03, 2020 14:37 IST
Arsenal’s Arteta expects difficult January transfer window
Dec 03, 2020 14:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.