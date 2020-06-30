‘No one above the law’: PM Narendra Modi asks for confronting Covid-19 norms’ violators

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation, in New Delhi on Tuesday on the issue of coronavirus. (ANI PHoto)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed to citizens for making a renewed commitment to adherence to norms and regulations governing the lockdown restrictions imposed to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus disease. He asked citizens to confront, question, stop and advise people against violating social distancing and hygiene norms like the wearing of masks, specified by the government guidelines as necessary measures to be observed in public places during this global crisis.

The Prime Minister also cited the example of Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov who was recently fined for not wearing a mask in the public to say that no one in India was above the law.

“India was doing better than several countries in dealing with coronavirus, the timely lockdown and other restrictions have saved the lives of lakhs of people. But we are witnessing a certain carelessness in individual and social behavior ever since the beginning of the Unlock 1 phase,” the PM said.

He added that this was the time when the countrymen needed to be more careful as Covid 19 positive cases in India mounted rapidly to reach 5,66,840 cases on Tuesday.

“We were careful about social distancing and sanitization etc earlier, but now, when the situation demands greater care, increasing carelessness is worrisome,” he said.

Building further on the need to adhere to the restrictions, the prime minister asked for people’s cooperation and active vigilance.

“We will have to stop and question those who are not following the norms and regulations so that the situation doesn’t worsen,” Modi said.

He also cited the example of Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov who was fined 300 levs or ($174) for not wearing a mask in the public.

Earlier, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was also ordered by a judge to wear a mask in public after he was seen attending a political rally without one. The judge said that Bolsonaro would be liable to a fine of 2,000 Reais a day if he disobeyed the rule.

“Nobody is above the rules, whether it is the head of a village or the country in India,” he said, making it clear that no one had any VIP privilege to break the rules enforced to contain the spread of the disease.

This was prime minister Narendra Modi’s sixth address to the nation since the outbreak of the pandemic.