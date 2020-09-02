Sections
Home / India News / No OPD admissions in AIIMS for 2 weeks to cater to ‘seriously ill’ Covid-19 patients

No OPD admissions in AIIMS for 2 weeks to cater to ‘seriously ill’ Covid-19 patients

The OPD services had resumed on June 25 after the hospital on March 24 had closed all its non-emergency departments in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 17:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A review of the suspension of OPD services will be done after two weeks, a circular issued by AIIMS read. (HT File Photo)

All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi has decided to stop Outpatient Department (OPD) admissions for two weeks in view of the need to optimise usage of available inpatient beds for hospitalisation of seriously ill Covid-19 patients. A review of this suspension will be done after two weeks, a circular issued by the hospital read.

Emergency patients who require inpatient hospitalisation in general wards or patients who are advised hospitalisation to private wards owing to emergency/semi emergency condition will be admitted, the circular read.

EHS patients will continue to be hospitalised as clinically warranted.

The OPD services had resumed on June 25 after the hospital on March 24 had closed all its non-emergency departments, including surgical departments and specialty clinics, stopped seeing all new and follow up patients, and left only its emergency open for non-Covid 19 patients.



“It will be the prerogative of the departments to call patients directly or screen them through tele-consultation before giving a physical appointment…,” AIIMS had said in a statement.

