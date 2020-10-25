Sections
Home / India News / 'No place for arrogance, breaking of promises in a ruler's life': Sonia Gandhi's Dussehra message

‘No place for arrogance, breaking of promises in a ruler’s life’: Sonia Gandhi’s Dussehra message

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also greeted people on the occasion, saying truth ultimately triumphs.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 23:41 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

The Congress president hoped that this Dussehra will not only bring happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone’s life but also strengthen harmony and cultural values ​​among people. (ANI)

Vijaya Dashami’s biggest message is that people are paramount in governance and there is no place for arrogance, falsehood and breaking of promises in a ruler’s life, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said on Sunday while greeting people on Dussehra.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also greeted people on the occasion, saying truth ultimately triumphs.

In her message on Dussehra, Sonia Gandhi extended good wishes to all.

A symbol of victory of justice over injustice, truth over falsehood and prudence over arrogance, Dussehra, after nine days of worship, also brings with it a new resolve and a vow to fulfil duties in any situation, she said.



“Public is paramount in governance and there is no place for arrogance, falsehood and breaking of promises in a ruler’s life. This is the biggest message of Vijaya Dashami,” Sonia Gandhi said.

The Congress president hoped that this Dussehra will not only bring happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone’s life but also strengthen harmony and cultural values ​​among people.

She also appealed to people on this occasion to protect themselves from the coronavirus during festivals and to follow all Covid-19 guidelines.

Several senior Congress leaders, including general secretary organization K C Venugopal, chief party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, extended greetings to people on Dussehra.

