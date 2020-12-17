‘No political party appreciates me,’ tweets Kangana, explains why

Sections
“I fought with Khalistanis. so now most Sikhs are against me,” Kangana wrote referring to her recent comments on the farmers’ protest.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 22:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at her office, where the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation conducted a demolition drive, in September. (File photo) (PTI)

Calling herself a vote-repellant, as told by her well-wishers, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday took to Twitter and said she is not a favourite of any political party. Though there have been rumours — fuelled after her recent tiff with the Shiv Sena — that the actor may join the BJP, Kangana earlier clarified that she harbours no political ambition.

The ongoing farmers’ protest has again brought the actor in news, apart from her movies, after she got engaged in a Twitter spat with singer Diljit Dosanjh over the farmers’ protest.

 

“I fought with Khalistanis. so now most Sikhs are against me,” Kangana wrote referring to her recent comments on the farmers’ protest.

“...my well wishers tell me no political party likes a vote repellent like me, so clearly no political party appreciates me,” she said explaining. But she said she is appreciated in the world of her conscience.

“I have been honest about the film industry so most of them are against me, I opposed reservations, most Hindus hate me, during Manikarnika’s release I fought with Karni Sena so Rajputs threatened me as well, I oppose Islamists, many Muslims hate me,” she wrote.

