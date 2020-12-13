Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / No posters to be pasted outside residences of Covid-19 patients in Jodhpur

No posters to be pasted outside residences of Covid-19 patients in Jodhpur

As per the Union Government, the state has so far seen 2,91,306 confirmed cases. While 16, 821 cases continue to remain active in the state, 2,70,869 patients have recovered till now. As many as 2542 have lost their lives.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 12:53 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni, Jodhpur

Healthcare worker during swab test of the people. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Even as the Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Rajasthan, the Jodhpur administration has decided not to paste any posters outside the residents of the Covid-19 patients who are under home isolation.

“As per instructions of the government, Covid-19 patients will continue to remain under home isolation or quarantine for 14 days. As per the pasting of posters outside their residence is concerned, no poster will be pasted outside their residences as of now,”, Dr Balwant Manda, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Jodhpur said while speaking to ANI.

As per the Union Government, the state has so far seen 2,91,306 confirmed cases. While 16, 821 cases continue to remain active in the state, 2,70,869 patients have recovered till now. As many as 2542 have lost their lives.

With 30,254 new Covid-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total cases have risen to 98,57,029, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

With 391 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,43,019.The total number of active cases is at 3,56,546 while the total discharged cases are at 93,57,464 with 33,136 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pawar sought amendment to farm law for farmers benefit: Sanjay Raut
by Swapnil Rawal |Edited by Abhinav Sahay
China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
by Shishir Gupta
Raghav Chadha detained ahead of planned protest outside Shah’s house: AAP
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
TRP manipulation case: Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested in Mumbai
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

No posters to be pasted outside residences of Covid-19 patients in Jodhpur
by Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Kajal Aggarwal pens birthday post for mother-in-law, shares wedding pics
by HT Entertainment Desk
News updates from Hindustan Times: Sharad Pawar sought amendment to farm law for benefit of farmers, says Sanjay Raut and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
UK homeowner delays sale of home after Banksy mural appears
by Associated Press | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.