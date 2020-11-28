‘No power cuts, no communal riots’: KCR’s pitch ahead of Hyderabad civic polls

The TRS president said the BJP was targeting him because he was questioning its policies. (Photo@TelanganaCMO)

Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday charged the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders with waging a war against him, fearing that he might pose a threat to them in the coming days.

“When there were heavy floods in Hyderabad, these leaders never bothered to come here to call on the people. But now, they are flooding the city to campaign in the local polls. Why are they coming in such large numbers and attacking this lanky man?” KCR asked, addressing a massive rally on the penultimate day of the campaigning for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections to be held on December 1.

In violation of Covid-19 norms, the TRS mobilised nearly a lakh people for the rally and many of them were hardly wearing face masks leave alone maintaining social distance. Several leaders on the dais also did not wear any masks.

The TRS chief said there was a need for a new political alternative in the country with new thoughts, new ideas and new policies. “The two national parties that ruled the country all these years have miserably failed to address the basic issues of the people. There is still poverty, illiteracy, hunger, inadequate healthcare, unemployment and agrarian crisis all over the country,” he said.

The TRS president said the BJP was targeting him because he was questioning its policies. “They are targeting me because I question the privatisation of LIC and disinvestment in public sector undertakings like BHEL and railways. I strongly supported the nationwide strike of the trade unions and opposed the legislation on agriculture. That is why they are scared of me and my commitment to the people,” he said.

He ridiculed the campaign by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the GHMC elections. “As a fellow chief minister, I welcome him. But what moral authority does he have to talk about development here? His state ranks 28th in terms of development, whereas Telangana is in fifth position,” he reminded.

KCR said these so-called national leaders would disappear soon after the election campaign is over, whereas TRS would remain forever in Telangana. “We are going to be with you even after GHMC elections and take care of your needs,” he said.

He called upon the people to save Hyderabad from communal and divisive forces, which were hell bent on disturbing the tranquillity of the city.

“Hyderabad is a cosmopolitan city, where people from all parts of the country co-exist in peace, do their business and prosper. It is like a bouquet of flowers. It is attracting huge investments and creating lakhs of job opportunities only because there are no law and order issues here,” he pointed out.

The TRS chief explained how his government had led the state on the path of progress in the last six and a half years. “There are no power cuts, no drinking water crisis, no industrial unrest and no communal riots. We have been displaying a lot of political maturity in developing the state and the city,” he said.

He lashed out at the opposition parties for creating hurdles in the distribution of cash assistance of Rs 10,000 to the poor people affected by recent floods in Hyderabad. “While we spent Rs 650 crore on flood relief in the city, the Modi government has not given even a single paisa,” he criticised.