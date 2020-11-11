Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / No pre-final exam for classes 10, 12 in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

No pre-final exam for classes 10, 12 in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that her administration will think about reopening educational institutions after Kali Puja on November 15 “depending on the Covid-19 situation at that time”.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 19:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

West Bengal on Tuesday reported the highest single-day recovery of 4,415 Covid-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,72,265, the health department said in a bulletin. (PTI)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that no pre-final examination would be held for class 10 and 12 in the state in view of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“Due to the ongoing Covid pandemic situation, the State Education Department has decided that students currently studying in classes 10th and 12th will not have their pre-final tests, said Banerjee.

Banerjee had earlier said that her administration will think about reopening educational institutions after Kali Puja on November 15 “depending on the Covid-19 situation at that time”.

The development comes amid speculations that the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) might change the schedule of Class 10, Class 12 exams in 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic.



Earlier, the CBSE had postponed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) due to pandemic and the CTET examination will now be held on January 31, 2021.

West Bengal on Tuesday reported the highest single-day recovery of 4,415 Covid-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,72,265, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll rose to 7,403 after 53 more people succumbed to the disease.

The bulletin said that 3,891 people tested positive for the infection during the day, pushing the tally to 4,13,112.

The number of active cases now stands at 33,444.

In the last 24 hours, 44,117 samples were tested for coronavirus in the state, the bulletin added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Not only because BJP won...’: PM Modi congratulates India
Nov 11, 2020 19:43 IST
Govt allows airlines to raise flight operations capacity to 70%
Nov 11, 2020 19:46 IST
LIVE: No repolling in any centre, peaceful voting hallmark of this Bihar election, says PM Modi
Nov 11, 2020 19:45 IST
‘NDA would have won regardless,’ says Owaisi on ‘vote katwa’ jibe
Nov 11, 2020 18:11 IST

latest news

IPL 2020: ‘MI once asked SRH for a trade of Rashid Khan’, reveals Tom Moody
Nov 11, 2020 19:43 IST
Hedy Lamarr: Actress, inventor who paved the way for Wi-Fi
Nov 11, 2020 19:39 IST
Combination of air pollution, Covid-19 can cause more severe disease
Nov 11, 2020 19:34 IST
Govt allows airlines to raise flight operations capacity to 70%
Nov 11, 2020 19:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.