‘No precautionary measure, no emergency alarm’: BMS submits report on Vizag gas leak to NGT

The report states that neither did the company take any precautionary measures, nor did it use the emergency alarm immediately after the incident to alert people.

Updated: May 07, 2020 23:10 IST

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The report submitted by the BMS president of Andhra Pradesh unit Mannava Sravan Kumar said it was the villagers who alerted authorities about the leakages. (PTI)

Spotlighting lack of precautions on the part of LG Polymers, a chemical company in Vizag where a toxic gas leak killed 11, hospitalised 300 and forced evacuation of thousands, the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) submitted a report to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday.

The report submitted by the BMS president of Andhra Pradesh unit Mannava Sravan Kumar said it was the villagers who alerted authorities about the leakages.

“The local authorities failed to take preventive measures at the time of trial run and nobody was present at the time of trial run,” the report said.



At least 11 people were reported dead and over 300 hospitalised after being exposed to the harmful chemical that leaked around 3 am on Thursday.

Alleging that there is no information on how many workers were present for work in the factory, the BMS — an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) — has demanded that the NGT should ask the company management and the government to disclose the number.

The BMS has also demanded that the company should pay RS 25 lakh as compensation for the dead and RS 5 lakh for those injured.

