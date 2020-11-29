No PUC certificate could lead to seizure of vehicle RC from next year

The road transport authorities can ask people to get vehicles tested for pollution. (Representative Photo)

The central government is tightening the noose around those who violate pollution norms for vehicles. From January next year, a system will be put in place where not having a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate can lead to seizure of the vehicle’s registration certificate (RC).

According to Hindustan Times’s sister publication Hindustan, the road transport ministry has issued a draft notification on November 27 asking for suggestions from other stakeholders before it takes the PUC system online. The process will take two months, according to Hindustan.

People aware of the development told Hindustan that according to the new system, the information regarding the vehicle owner will be uploaded to servers linked to Motor Vehicles database. This way, it will be very hard for people to continue using their vehicles without a PUC certificate, the people cited above said.

The vehicle users will have to give their mobile numbers, on which they will receive a One-Time Password (OTP). The executive at the PUC centre will be able to generate a form only after the user provides an OTP, thereby reducing the chances of foul play.

According to the proposed system, it will be mandatory to renew a vehicle’s PUC within the stipulated time period. If a user is not found carrying a valid PUC certificate, he/she will be given seven days. Failing to obtain a valid certificate within this period will lead to seizure of the vehicle RC.

Additionally, authorities too can ask a users to get their vehicles checked if they are found emitting extra fumes. Such users will also be given a time of seven days to get their vehicles in order. The same rules will apply on commercial vehicles too, Hindustan reported.

The steps are being taken to control the air pollution level which has reached to hazardous levels in the last few weeks. On Saturday, Delhi’s air quality slipped back into the poor category.

The city’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 231 on Saturday. It was 137 on Friday, 302 on Thursday and 413 on Wednesday.

With winds slowing down, government agencies said the air quality is likely to deteriorate further.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.