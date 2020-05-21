Sections
Home / India News / No rail travel within Maharashtra, tickets to be cancelled, says railways

No rail travel within Maharashtra, tickets to be cancelled, says railways

Tickets of passengers whose originating and terminating stations are in Maharashtra will be cancelled, the Indian Railways has said.

Updated: May 21, 2020 22:41 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Migrants arrive at board a Shramik Special train to Uttar Pradesh from the railway station in Patiala, Punjab. (Bharat Bhushan/HT File Photo )

Passengers wanting to travel by trains within Maharashtra will not be permitted to do so. Inter district train travel within Maharashtra will not be allowed from June 1, the railways ministry said in a notification Thursday evening.

Tickets of passengers whose originating and terminating stations are in Maharashtra will be cancelled, the notification said.

“Maharashtra government has informed Railways that inter-district travel is prohibited within the state of Maharashtra. It is therefore, desired that tickets of all the passengers whose originating and terminating stations fall within Maharashtra be cancelled and full refund be given without deduction of any cancellation charges. It is desired that till further orders, inter-state booking within Maharashtra should not be permitted.” the notice read.

However, passengers wanting to travel outside Maharashtra will be permitted to travel.



Indian railways will commence operation of 200 passenger trains from June 1 across India. The trains will be operated alongside Shramik special trains that are being used to evacuate migrant workers.

According to an earlier order, booking for the tickets started on Thursday morning and were only to be available on the Indian Rail Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website.

However, late Thursday evening, the Railway Board said reservation counters, common service centres for booking reserved tickets will open on Friday. Zonal railways will decide the number of counters to be opened as per requirement.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 update: Dedicated quarantine centres for transgenders in Manipur
May 21, 2020 22:49 IST
Gurugram reports first Covid-19 death of resident
May 21, 2020 22:48 IST
Central ACs should run 2 hrs before office opens: Haryana govt advisory
May 21, 2020 22:49 IST
UP: One held after woman accuses two of raping, blackmailing her for months
May 21, 2020 22:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.