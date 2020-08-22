Sections
Home / India News / No restrictions on movement: MHA

No restrictions on movement: MHA

New Delhi: Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla on Saturday asked all the states to make sure that there are no restrictions on interstate and intrastate movement of persons and goods...

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 23:54 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla on Saturday asked all the states to make sure that there are no restrictions on interstate and intrastate movement of persons and goods during the ongoing unlocking process.

The home secretary cited Unlock-3 guidelines dated July 29 while asking the state governments and administrations of Union territories not to stop people at borders. This includes movement of persons and goods for land border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) was forced to intervene as there were reports that local-level restrictions on movement were being imposed by various districts and states.

Bhalla said in his letter reviewed by HT: “Such restrictions are creating problems in interstate movement of goods and services and are impacting the supply chain, resulting in disruption in economic activities and employment.”



The unlock guidelines clearly state that there shall be no restrictions on interstate and intrastate movement of persons and goods, he said in the letter.

The guidelines also stated that no separate permission, approval or e-permit will be required for movement of persons and goods for crossing state borders.

Bhalla said that restrictions amount to the violation of guidelines issued by the MHA (ministry of home affairs) under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The home ministry didn’t specify on Saturday which states were violating the guidelines. The Unlock-3 is currently in force till August 31. The unlock process began on June 1 with the opening of industrial activities and offices across the country.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

50kg ovarian tumour removed from woman’s body at Delhi hospital
Aug 23, 2020 00:14 IST
HC dismisses bail plea of youth accused of raping minor in Chandigarh’s Sector 22
Aug 23, 2020 00:13 IST
Covid-effect: Before taking flight, a three-hour deep clean
Aug 23, 2020 00:13 IST
Pak tightens curbs on Dawood, Hafiz Saeed
Aug 23, 2020 00:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.