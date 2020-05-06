Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / No space, no problem! Rajasthan youth quarantines himself on neem tree amid Covid-19 lockdown

No space, no problem! Rajasthan youth quarantines himself on neem tree amid Covid-19 lockdown

Ishwar Lal Rawat who belongs to Daabkiya village of Bhinder, quarantined himself on the tree as there was no extra room at his house.

Updated: May 06, 2020 16:18 IST

By Sohail Khan | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Udaipur

18-year old Ishwar Lal Rawat of Rajasthan’s Daabkiya village. (HT Photo)

An 18-year old boy of a small village of Bhinder block of Udaipur, Rajasthan has set a new example on social responsibility amid the Covid-19 outbreak. The boy quarantined himself on a Neem tree near his house due to lack of a separate room for isolation. The youth had recently returned from another state and decided to isolate himself for precaution.

Ishwar Lal Rawat, who belongs to Daabkiya village of Bhinder, quarantined himself on the tree as there was no extra room at his house. He wanted to keep himself away from the other members of his family.

Three members of the same family returned to the village from Maharashtra and Gujarat. Two of them, including Ishwar, returned on May 3 from Surat while their brother, Pappu, reached on May 4. Upon getting the information of their arrival, a medical team approached them to get them quarantined.

In the view of limited space within their house, Ishwar decided to quarantine himself on a Neem tree situated near his house. His family members also showed their support.



The 18-year-old said he will follow all the government orders and will contribute in the battle against coronavirus.

The process of home quarantine for the rural people is common these days, during the coronavirus outbreak, with scores of migrant workers returning to their native places.

But at some places, people are ignoring the directions of the government, in that case, Bhinder’s Ishwar Rawat sets an example for others to follow.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Riyaz Naikoo, top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, killed in Pulwama encounter
May 06, 2020 15:32 IST
‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders overhaul of drug regulatory system
May 06, 2020 15:17 IST
Admin of Instagram group Bois Locker Room arrested, devices seized
May 06, 2020 15:55 IST
In letter to CM Mamata, BJP questions Bengal’s Covid-19 data
May 06, 2020 15:16 IST

latest news

We are active on social media but not to show off: Karishma Tanna
May 06, 2020 16:13 IST
548 docs, nurses, paramedics infected with Covid-19 across India: Report
May 06, 2020 16:11 IST
Daily messages sent on dating apps saw a 27% rise in April: Match Group
May 06, 2020 16:08 IST
Devoleena calls Asim-Himanshi ‘lovely couple’ after dissing SidNaaz’s pair
May 06, 2020 16:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.