‘No Srinagar resident in militant ranks now after killing of LeT commander’: Kashmir IGP

Security personnel seen near the site of an encounter at Ranbirgarh area, on the outskirts Srinagar, J&K , on Saturday, July 25, 2020.Two militants were killed in the encounter. (Waseem Andrabi / HT Photo)

No Srinagar resident now remains in militant ranks after the killing of Lashkar-e-Taiba member Ishfaq Rashid Khan in an encounter on Saturday, Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said on Sunday.

Khan, a LeT commander and a resident of Sozieth in Srinagar, was among the two militants killed in a gun fight with security forces on Saturday in the Ranbirgarh-Panzinara area of Srinagar. The other militant, according to sources, was Aijaz Bhat, a resident of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

“After killing of LeT terrorist Ishfaq Rashid Khan yesterday, no resident of Srinagar district in terrorist ranks now,” Kashmir police’s Twitter handle quoted IGP Kumar as saying.

Earlier this month, the IGP had said that Srinagar could never be militancy-free owing to entry of militants from other districts and before they can set up their base in Srinagar they are killed.

“Srinagar is a city where militants come often. Sometimes they come for medical treatment, collecting funds or even for meetings. Srinagar can never be militant free,” he had said on July 3 after an encounter on the outskirts of Srinagar.

“The militants will keep on coming here. And when we get information about the militants, we will keep on carrying out encounters,” he said.

So far 10 militants have been killed in Srinagar in various encounters - a few of them belonging to Srinagar.

The two militants killed on Saturday were trapped after a joint cordon and search operation was launched by JKP, 29 RR and CRPF in the said area.

A police spokesman said that during the operation they were given an opportunity to surrender. “However they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, the two were killed,” he said.

The dead bodies of the terrorists were sent to Ganderbal for last rites after completing medico-legal formalities including collection of their DNA.