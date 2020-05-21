No tatkal, premium tatkal booking for 200 trains that begin service from June 1: Ministry of Railways

The Ministry of Railways, in its guidelines, has said that tatkal and premium tatkal booking options will not be available for 200 trains that begin operations from June 1. The process of reservation of tickets for these trains was scheduled to begin at 10 am today but was delayed.

Indian Railways will start operations of 200 passenger services from June 1. The ministry on Wednesday issued a list of 100 pairs of trains, 200 hundred trains in total, that it will begin operations from June 1.

The ministry’s key train services, such as Durontos, Sampark Krantis, Jan Shatabdis and Poorva Express, are set to resume services from June 1 in the government’s bid to restore rail services across the country in a graded manner amid the coronavirus crisis.

As per the Railways, the trains will help migrants as well as those who wish to travel amid the coronavirus crisis. The guidelines are for trains other than Shramik trains, which will continue to run in bigger numbers for migrant labourers.

“These will be fully reserved trains having both Air Conditioned & Non AC classes. General (GS) coaches shall also have reserved seat for sitting. There will be no unreserved coach in the train,” the ministry said.

Fare shall be as normal and for General (GS) coaches, being reserved, second seating (2S) fare shall be charged and seat will be provided to all the passengers.

Only online e-ticketing will be done through the IRCTC website or via IRCTC Mobile App. No tickets will be booked across the reservation counter on any railway station. Booking of tickets through ‘agents’ shall not be permitted.

The ARP (advance reservation period) shall be maximum 30 days. RAC and waitlist options are available however waiting list ticket holders shall not be permitted to board the train.

No unreserved (UTS) tickets will be issued and no tickets will be issued on-board to any passenger during the journey, the guidelines stated.

Cancellation and refund of tickets apply under the Railway Passengers (Cancellation of Ticket and Refund of Fare) Rules, 2015.

Passengers are encouraged to get their own food. No catering charges shall be included in the fare. Provision for prepaid meal booking, e-catering shall be disabled. However, limited eatables and packaged drinking water on payment basis will be provided in limited trains.

All passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to board the train. Only passengers with confirmed tickets shall be allowed. Passengers must wear face covers/masks at the entry and during travel and must reach the station at least 90 minutes prior to the departure of the train.