No threat to BJP-led Manipur govt: Sarma

Guwahati: Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said there is no threat to Manipur’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition days after the party’s three lawmakers resigned and six others withdrew support to chief minister N Biren Singh’s government.

“The situation is more or less under control. We are consulting with all our MLAs [members of legislative assembly] and things will be resolved nicely. There is nothing to worry,” said Sarma, who heads the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

The BJP came to power in Manipur for the first time in 2017 even as Congress emerged as the single largest party in the 60-member House with 28 seats. It secured 21 seats but formed the government with support of other NEDA constituents--National People’s Party (NPP), Naga People’s Front (NPF) and one lawmaker each from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and an Independent legislator.

Three BJP lawmakers resigned last week while four NPP, and the lone TMC and the Independent legislator withdrew their support to the ruling coalition.

Sarma and Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, who heads NPP, flew to Imphal on a chartered flight sort out differences among the coalition partners.

“All discussions are taking place in a very positive manner and you will see good results in the next 2-3 days. There is absolutely no worry. Tomorrow [Tuesday], I will go to Imphal again.”

He said since the Speaker has disqualified some lawmakers, there could be some difference in the “architecture” of the coalition. “But more or less, we are continuing with the spirit of NEDA... All complaints and grievances will be addressed. There is no question of leadership change,” said Sarma amid speculation that the chief minister may be replaced to bring back NPP into the coalition.

NPP legislators quit the government saying they were unhappy with Singh’s way of functioning.

BJP’s strength in the Manipur House has come down to 18 with the resignation of its three lawmakers. It still enjoys the support of 4 NPF and 1 LJP legislator and the coalition’s tally is 23.

Congress has 20 lawmakers and with support of four 4 NPP, one TMC and Independent legislator, the newly formed Secular Progressive Front (SPF) it leads has 26 legislators.

Due to disqualifications and resignations, the Manipur assembly’s strength has been reduced to 52.

Despite the reduced numbers, BJP’s Sanajaoba Leishemba was able to win the Rajya Sabha election on Friday securing 28 votes. Congress candidate T Mangibabu’s got 24 votes.