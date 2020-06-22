No threat to Manipur govt, crisis will be resolved in 2-3 days: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Himanta Biswa Sarma, the convenor of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led front of anti-Congress forces in the north-east, said on Monday that there is no threat to the N. Biren Singh-led coalition government in Manipur and the ongoing political crisis in the border state would blow over the next two-three days.

The BJP-led coalition government in Manipur was reduced to a minority last week after three party members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) resigned last week and six other lawmakers — four from Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP), a Trinamool Congress (TMC) and an Independent legislator — also withdrew support to it.

“The situation is more or less under control. We’re consulting with all our MLAs and things will be resolved nicely. There’s nothing to worry,” Sarma, a senior minister in Assam’s BJP-led government, told media persons in Guwahati.

Sarma had played a crucial role in the formation of the first BJP-led government in Manipur in 2017, when the party had secured 21 seats in the 60-member assembly to Congress’s 28.

The BJP could form the coalition government because of the support of other NEDA constituents such as the NPP, the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and also MLAs from the TMC, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), and an Independent legislator.

On Sunday, Sarma along with NPP national president and CM Sangma had flown to Manipur capital Imphal on a chartered flight to hold discussions and bury the differences among the coalition partners.

“All discussions took place in a very positive manner. You will see good results in the next two-three days. There’s absolutely no worry. I’ll visit Imphal again on Tuesday,” Sarma said.

Speculations have been rife that Singh might step down in a bid to bring back the dissident NPP lawmakers into the coalition government, as they had resigned complaining against the CM’s style of functioning.

Sarma, however, rubbished the speculations about the leadership change.

“As the Speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh had disqualified some MLAs, there could be some difference in the ‘architecture’ of the coalition, but more or less we’re continuing with the spirit of the NEDA and the NDA. All complaints and grievances will be addressed. There’s no question of any leadership change at this point in time,” said Sarma.

The BJP’s strength in the assembly has been reduced to 18 after the resignation of three of its MLAs.

However, it still enjoys the support of four NPF MLAs and an LJP legislator, taking the coalition’s tally to 23.

While the main rival Congress has 20 MLAs and also has the backing of four NPP MLAs and a lawmaker from the TMC and the Independent.

In total, the Congress-led newly formed Secular Progressive Front (SPF) has 26 MLAs.

Manipur Assembly’s strength has been reduced to 52 because of a few disqualifications and resignations.

BJP’s candidate Sanajaoba Leishemba won the Rajya Sabha election last Friday securing 28 votes to Congress candidate T Mangibabu’s 24, despite the ruling party’s reduced strength, raising hopes of saving the coalition government.