No tolerance for corruption, no place for middlemen in new India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlining that his government has worked tirelessly for removing corruption from the country. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said there is “no tolerance for corruption” and “no place for middlemen” in new India, underlining that his government has worked tirelessly for removing corruption from the country.

In his message for Vigilance Awareness Week, to be observed by all government departments from October 27 till November 2, PM Modi said, “We have worked tirelessly to remove corruption and to punish the corrupt. In new India, there is no tolerance for corruption and no place for middlemen”.

He further asked the citizens to play the role of “equal partners” in the fight against corruption.

“It is imperative that vigilant citizens as equal partners strengthen the processes for effective delivery unto the last,” the PM added in his written message.

The Vigilance Awareness Week is observed every year by all government departments on the call of Chief Vigilance Commission (CVC), the apex body having superintendence of vigilance administration and anti-corruption measures in central government and its organisations. The theme of this year’s week long program is “Satark Bharat, Samriddh Bharat (Vigilant India, Prosperous India)”.

The Commission has asked all government departments this year to conduct various activities with zeal and enthusiasm “to eliminate corruption in public life”.

The PM said that the theme this year invokes collective alertness of all citizens for a strong and prosperous India and the observance of vigilance week “will inspire people to rededicate themselves for the new work culture of transparency and responsibility”.

He said, “We are marching ahead with resoluteness to build a New India that is self-reliant, a nation that continuously expands its capabilities and focuses on skill acquisition. Our resolve is powered by people’s participation.”

“Our vision of development is human-centric, one where the fruits of prosperity reach everyone in an equitable manner. This can be realised only when 130 crore Indians remain aware and vigilant and perform their duties and responsibilities as proud citizens,” the PM’s further added.

Talking about the steps taken by the government in the last few years, the PM said: “...we have repealed several outdated laws and simplified processes. We have been striving to utilise technology optimally to improve Ease of Living and enhance Ease of Doing Business.”

According to people familiar with the developments, some major steps taken by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, led by PM Modi in the last six years, include setting up a court monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) to keep a check on generation of black money.

The SIT has, till March this year, detected Rs 70,000 crore worth black money, which includes Rs 16,000 crore in offshore accounts.

The Black Money act 2015 was passed by the government which allows 90% penalty on undisclosed assets.

In 2016, the government passed Benami Transactions Amendment Act, which enables confiscation of Benami property. Subsequently, in 2018, Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEO) act was brought in which allowed agencies to confiscate properties of fraudsters abroad as well. Till now, former liquor baron Vijay Mallya and diamond businessman Nirav Modi have been declared as FEOs and their extradition is being pursued in the UK.