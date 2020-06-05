No touching of idols, no prasad and no singing at religious places: New rules from Monday

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

These measures are to be followed by workers and visitors in these places at all times, it said.

Worshippers visiting religious places, which will open from June 8, Monday, will have to follow a new set of rules, including social distancing, issued by the Centre to contain spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The government has said religious places or places of worship in containment zones will remain closed.

Here are the new rules to be followed from Monday at religious places:

1. Touching of statues, idols and holy books is not to be allowed

2. Large gatherings or congregation continue to remain prohibited

3. Recorded devotional music or songs may be played and choir or singing groups should not be allowed

4. Physical contact must be avoided while greeting each other

5. Common prayer mats should be avoided and devotees should bring their own prayer mat or piece of cloth, which they may take back with them.

6. No physical offerings like prasad or distribution or a sprinkling of holy water etc to be allowed

7. Shoes to be preferably taken off inside own vehicle. If needed they should be kept in separate slots for each individual and family by the devotees themselves

8. Maintain physical distancing of a minimum of six feet at all times when queuing up for entry

9. People should wash their hand and feet with soap and water before entering the premises

All religious places will have to ensure the following:

1. Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitiser dispenser) and thermal screening provisions

2. Only asymptomatic persons to be allowed in the premises

3. People to be allowed entry only if they are using face cover or masks

4. Posters or standees on preventive measures about Covid-19 to be displayed prominently. Audio and video clips to spread awareness on preventive measures should be regularly played.

5. Staggering of visitors to be done, if possible.

6. Proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises – duly following social distancing norms shall be organised.

7. Any shops, stalls, cafeteria etc outside and within the premises shall follow social distancing norms at all times

8. Specific markings may be made with sufficient distance to manage the queue and ensure social distancing in the premises

9. Preferably separate entry and exits for visitors

10. Community kitchens, langars, annadaan, etc at religious places should follow physical distancing norms while preparing and distributing food

10. Effective sanitation within the premises to be maintained with particular focus on lavatories, hand and foot-washing stations and areas.

11. Frequent cleaning and disinfection to be maintained by the management of the religious place.

12. The floors should particularly be cleaned multiple times in the premises.

13. Proper disposal of face covers, masks and gloves left over by visitors and or employees should be ensured.

14. Seating arrangement to be made in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintained.

15. For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which inter alia emphasises that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 degree Celcius, relative humidity should be in the range of 40- 70%, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate.

Among the common rules are:

1. Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of six feet in public places as far as feasible.

2. Use of face covers or masks to be mandatory

3. Practice frequent hand washing with soap for at least 40-60 seconds even when hands are not visibly dirty. Use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers for at least 20 seconds can be made wherever feasible.

4. Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. This involves the strict practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing of used tissues properly.

5. Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest to state and district helpline.

6. Spitting should be strictly prohibited

7. Installation and use of Aarogya Setu mobile app shall be advised to all

Rules to follow in case of a suspect or confirmed case inside the premises:

1. Place the ill person in a room or area where they are isolated from others

2. Provide a mask or face cover till such time he/she is examined by a doctor

3. Immediately inform the nearest medical facility like a hospital or clinic or call the state or district helpline.

4. A risk assessment will be undertaken by the designated public health authority (district RRT/treating physician) and accordingly further action be initiated regarding the management of the case, their contacts and need for disinfection

5. Disinfection of the premises to be taken up if the person is found positive.