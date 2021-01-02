‘No vaccine belongs to any political party’: Omar Abdullah after Akhilesh Yadav rejects Covid-19 vaccine

Omar Abdullah said that the coronavirus has been “far too disruptive” and would be willing for vaccinations if it would restore normalcy. (PTI)

Reacting to Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav’s rejection of Covid-19 vaccines, Jammu Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said he would “happily get” a vaccine when his turn comes and that vaccines belong to humanity and no political party. He also said that it would be better for the country and the economy if more people would get vaccinated.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav had said that he would not get vaccinated and does not trust the ‘BJP vaccine.’ “I am not going to get vaccinated for now. How can I trust BJP’s vaccine, when our government will be formed everyone will get free vaccine. We cannot take BJP’s vaccine,” he said.

Omar Abdullah replied, saying that the coronavirus has been “far too disruptive” and he would be willing to take one if the vaccines would restore normalcy. “I don’t know about anyone else but when my turn comes I’ll happily roll up my sleeve & get a COVID vaccine. This damn virus has been far too disruptive & if a vaccine helps bring about a semblance of normalcy after all the chaos then sign me up,” he said.

He also said that the vaccines do not belong to any political party and it would be better for the economy if more people get vaccinated. “The more people that get vaccinated the better it will be for the country & the economy. No vaccine belongs to any political party, they belong to humanity & the sooner we get vulnerable people vaccinated the better,” he added.

Also read: Health minister urges people not to pay heed to rumours

On Saturday, a two-day Covid-19 vaccination dry run was conducted across all states and union territories. Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had assured that all protocols have been followed in approving the vaccines and appealed to the people to avoid rumours about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.