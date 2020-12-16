No winter session due to Covid-19; Opposition objects

Parliament normally holds three sessions in a calendar year – Budget (end of January to early April), Monsoon (July to August) and Winter (November to December). (PTI File Photo )

The Union government on Wednesday confirmed that there will be no Winter Session of Parliament this year, and cited concerns raised by several parties over the Covid-19 pandemic as having prompted the decision.

A number of Opposition parties, however, opposed the move, contradicted its contention that they were consulted, and stuck to their demand that a session be held, particularly in the wake of the ongoing farmers’ agitation near the Capital over the last three weeks.

The Congress, the Left parties, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Shiv Sena said no consultations were held with them over calling off the session altogether, but the Trinamool Congress, the second-largest opposition party in Parliament after the Congress, said it had told Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi that they did not want a shortened winter session.

Also Read: Why the winter session matters | HT Editorial

The government interlocutors indicated that it plans to hold a normal Budget Session starting in January 2021, and the Union Budget will be presented as per schedule on February 1.

HT was the first to report on November 16 that the rising cases of Covid-19 infections in Delhi had cast a shadow on the Winter Session, and the government was considering clubbing it with the Budget Session. To be sure, the number of cases in the Capital has reduced substantially since November 16 (seven-day average of daily infections was 6,521 then against 2,129 as of December 15).

Some of the important issues the Opposition was expected to raise in Parliament include the ongoing farmers’ protests, the state of the economy, the border stand-off with China and the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Some of the key bills due for discussion and passage are Personal Data Protection Bill, Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill and National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill.

Parliament normally holds three sessions in a calendar year – Budget (end of January to early April), Monsoon (July to August) and Winter (November to December). This year, the Budget Session was cut short by eight days, and an already shortened Monsoon Session was also reduced by the same duration due to the pandemic.

In 2008, the UPA government skipped a formal Winter Session but extended the Monsoon Session for a few days in December.

Also Read| Only Congress has an issue with no Winter Session: Pralhad Joshi

The government managers pointed out that despite taking elaborate safety measures, several MPs and Parliament officials tested positive during the Monsoon Session (held from September 14 to September 23). Three MPs — Anil Gasti, Balli Durga Prasad Rao and H Vasanthakumar — and Union minister of state for railways Suresh Angadi died after being infected by the virus.

On Sunday, Joshi wrote to the Congress’s Lok Sabha floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury informing him that he had “informally contacted floor leaders of various political parties and they have expressed their concerns about the ongoing pandemic and opined of doing away with the Winter Session”.

“The government is willing to have the next session of Parliament at the earliest; it would be appropriate to have the budget session, 2021 in January 2021 keeping in mind the unprecedented circumstances created by Covid-19 pandemic,” Joshi wrote in the letter seen by HT.

Chowdhury sent a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on December 3 demanding a Winter Session be held at the earliest. Replying to Chowdhury’s letter, Joshi wrote that “winter months are very crucial for managing the pandemic because of recent spurt in cases during this period, particularly in Delhi”. He also said that a Covid-19 vaccine was expected soon.

Several Opposition leaders criticised the decision, and Joshi’s letter was met with rebuttals. Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh tweeted saying that the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, was not consulted by the government on the issue.

“Mr Pralhad Joshi is as usual departing from the truth,” Ramesh said.

While the Trinamool Congress’s Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien said: “Consulted? Are you joking?” when asked about the government’s outreach to various parties, the party’s Lok Sabha floor leader Sudip Bandopadhyay said that Joshi had spoken to him.

“Our party is of the opinion that a short Winter Session is meaningless. We want Winter and Budget sessions to be clubbed into a full-fledged session in which all issues can be discussed,” said Bandopadhyay.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s parliamentary leader Elamaram Kareem said the Left parties had not been consulted. “We have been demanding debate on farmers’ issues in Parliament in Winter Session. It’s a national issue but Modi government doesn’t discuss serious national issues. Similarly, National education policy was also not discussed,” he said.

The government hurriedly pushed three controversial farm bills in the Monsoon Session, ignoring repeated demands by the Opposition for parliamentary review of the proposed laws. The Rajya Sabha passed the bills amid a massive disruption that led to suspension of eight MPs from the chamber. The Opposition also said that none of their pet issues, such as economy, plight of migrant workers, inflation was discussed in the House.

In the past few weeks, the opposition parties have stepped up their demand for holding the Winter Session in view of the ongoing farmers’ agitation over three new farm laws, saying the government should repeal these legislations and hold fresh discussions on reforms in the agricultural sector.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik said on Tuesday that Parliament should sit for a Winter Session, even for a short duration. “Not holding the Winter Session and evading questions is not right for democracy. Opposition parties and farmers are demanding that the session should be held even if it is for two days only,” he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Lok Sabha member Bhagwant Mann said that the government was scared to hold discussion on the farmers’ issue in Parliament and has decided not to call the session. “If you do not want run Parliament then why spend thousands of crores on the new building?” he asked on Twitter.

As per the rule, there should not be a gap of more than six months between two sessions of Parliament.

Speaking to HT, Joshi said, “This is an extraordinary situation. Many people have suggested not to go for session as there is a spike in the number of cases. The government because, of the extraordinary situation, are calling it (next session) in January. What’s the problem?”

S Sreedharan, former secretary general of Lok Sabha, said there is no constitutional breach since the six months’ gap between the two sessions is not there. “But, if the government is convinced of the reasons for not convening the Houses as usual, it should formally consult the political parties and carry them on board.”