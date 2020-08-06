Sections
Home / Noida / Noida authority demolishes encroachments on Yamuna floodplains, seeks action against ‘land mafia’

Noida authority demolishes encroachments on Yamuna floodplains, seeks action against ‘land mafia’

The action was taken after it emerged that some people were engaged in construction of roads, electric poles etc. for plotting of land and farm houses on the floodplains near the villages in violation of rules, it said.  

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 15:31 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

Those identified for the illegal acts are Dinesh Tyagi, Yaduvendra Singh and Kuldeep Sharma, among others. (HT photo)

The Noida Authority on Wednesday said it has demolished encroachments near four villages on Yamuna floodplains here and sought legal action against “land mafia” involved in illegal constructions, according to officials.  

The action was taken after it emerged that some people were engaged in construction of roads, electric poles etc. for plotting of land and farm houses on the floodplains near the villages in violation of rules, it said.  

“Some people had illegally cut the ‘pusta’ of the Irrigation Department and illegally made pathways on the Noida Authority’s notified land in villages Nagla-Nagli, Chak Basantpur, Raipur Khadar and Asgarpur Jagir,” the Authority said in a statement.  

“These people would show the illegally constructed pathways and electric poles to lure gullible buyers and sold them illegal plots and farm houses,” it stated.  



Fourteen such pathways linked to the Irrigation Department were demolished on Wednesday while Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari has written to Police Commissioner Alok Singh and District Magistrate Suhas L Y, recommending strict legal action against the people involved in it, according to the statement.  

Those identified for the illegal acts are Dinesh Tyagi, Yaduvendra Singh and Kuldeep Sharma, among others, it stated, adding no construction is allowed on land notified by the Noida Authority.  

“Any construction or change of land pattern is allowed only after permission from the Authority,” the statement said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chinese court sentences Canadian to death for making drugs
Aug 06, 2020 16:31 IST
Introduction of strength training has worked wonders: Maymol Rocky
Aug 06, 2020 16:35 IST
Amit Shah’s tribute to Sushma Swaraj underlines qualities that will ‘inspire generations’ to come
Aug 06, 2020 16:30 IST
Uddhav Thackeray reviews Maharashtra’s preparedness for heavy rains
Aug 06, 2020 16:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.