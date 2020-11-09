Sections
Home / India News / Noida film city will be bigger than one in Mumbai, says Keshav Prasad Maurya

Noida film city will be bigger than one in Mumbai, says Keshav Prasad Maurya

Keshav Prasad Maurya said the proposed film city in Noida will provide employment opportunities to artistes in the state.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 00:41 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday asserted that the proposed film city in Noida will be bigger than the one in Mumbai.

He was speaking during the inauguration of the office of Film Development Council chairman Raju Srivastava.

“The proposed film city in Noida will provide employment opportunities to artistes in the state. The Film Development Council is going to give a bigger film city to Uttar Pradesh than the one in Mumbai,” Maurya said.

UP Law Minister Brijesh Pathak said that artistes working in the state will gain from it.

Raju Srivastava said that the effort of the state government will attract filmmakers to the state and will provide them every possible facility, a statement issued by the UP Government said.

