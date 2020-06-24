Sections
Noida gets a Rainbow station to recognise transgenders’ place in society

The station is being upgraded to include toilet facilities among others after renaming.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 22:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sector 50 metro station falls on the Aqua line metro service that connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida (HT Photo)

Noida’s sector-50 metro station has been named Rainbow station on Wednesday in recognition of the transgender community by the Noida Metro Rail Cooperation (NMRC). The station has been dedicated to transgender community in an attempt to empower it with respect and to trigger a change in how it is perceived by other sections of the society, said officials.

“NMRC had received a number of suggestions from individuals and NGOs regarding a suitable name for the station which would correctly signify and represent the essence of this community. Keeping these suggestions in mind, NMRC has decided to name the station as ‘Rainbow’ station,” an official NMRC release signed by its managing director Ritu Maheshwari said.

Noida sector 50 netro station is on the Aqua line that connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida.

Maheshwari had earlier this month announced the intention to name the station after the trangender community stating that it would give them a chance to connect with the mainstream. She had clarified that the dedication to the community didn’t mean that the station was being reserved solely for their use. It will be open for use by the general public, she had clarified.



NMRC also proposes to provide employment to the members from the transgender community.

“This initiative has been taken to uplift and provide employment to the transgender community. Under this initiative, they will be employed for some activities such as ticketing counter and housekeeping,” Maheshwari had said on June 22.

Sector-50 metro station will be upgraded to include toilet facilities and some other features to reflect its special status. The process of upgrading the station is likely to be completed in a month’s time. NMRC had earlier dedicated two of its other stations as pink stations in honour of women.

Metro services in Noida and other parts of NCR remain suspended due to coronavirus pandemic.

