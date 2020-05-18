Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Noida’s nodal officer helps with last rites of 62 year old who died due to Covid-19

Noida’s nodal officer helps with last rites of 62 year old who died due to Covid-19

Shamsuddin’s three sons had taken his body to the cemetery in Sector 38A after he died at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences.

Updated: May 18, 2020 09:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Noida

The number of Covid-19 patients has risen to 255 in Gautam Buddh Nagar. (Sunil Ghosh/HT file photo. Representative image)

A nodal officer in Noida came forward to help a family carry the body of a 62-year-old man, who died on Saturday after contracting the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), and complete the burial rites.

Shamsuddin’s three sons had taken his body to the cemetery in Sector 38A after he died at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences.

They faced difficulty in carrying the body for burial after the funeral prayers as nobody came forward to help them. They were the only ones wearing personal protection kits (PPEs).

And so was Rakesh Thakur, the nodal officer.



So Thakur stepped in and carried the body of Shamsuddin along with his three sons to the ground to help them complete the process of the burial.

“One has to forget about danger while extending help in times of crisis. I had the responsibility to conduct the funeral and realising this responsibility, I carried the body,” Thakur was quoted as saying by Hindustan.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western Uttar Pradesh has recorded five deaths due to coronavirus disease so far, all of them over 60 years of age, officials said on Sunday.

The number of Covid-19 patients has risen to 255 in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Noida is part of the district.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

What did eight weeks and $3 trillion buy the Covid-19 in the fight against coronavirus?
May 18, 2020 11:13 IST
How 12 trainee IAS officers in Rajasthan are helping in Covid-19 fight
May 18, 2020 11:08 IST
Rupee slips 31 paise to 75.89 against US dollar in early trade
May 18, 2020 11:06 IST
Leave Kashmir alone, do something for your failed nation: Raina to Afridi
May 18, 2020 11:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.