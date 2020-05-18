Noida’s nodal officer helps with last rites of 62 year old who died due to Covid-19

The number of Covid-19 patients has risen to 255 in Gautam Buddh Nagar. (Sunil Ghosh/HT file photo. Representative image)

A nodal officer in Noida came forward to help a family carry the body of a 62-year-old man, who died on Saturday after contracting the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), and complete the burial rites.

Shamsuddin’s three sons had taken his body to the cemetery in Sector 38A after he died at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences.

They faced difficulty in carrying the body for burial after the funeral prayers as nobody came forward to help them. They were the only ones wearing personal protection kits (PPEs).

And so was Rakesh Thakur, the nodal officer.

So Thakur stepped in and carried the body of Shamsuddin along with his three sons to the ground to help them complete the process of the burial.

“One has to forget about danger while extending help in times of crisis. I had the responsibility to conduct the funeral and realising this responsibility, I carried the body,” Thakur was quoted as saying by Hindustan.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western Uttar Pradesh has recorded five deaths due to coronavirus disease so far, all of them over 60 years of age, officials said on Sunday.

The number of Covid-19 patients has risen to 255 in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Noida is part of the district.

(With agency inputs)