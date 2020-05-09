Noida: Second Covid-19 death reported in 24 hours

Earlier, a 60-year-old man from Sector 22 in the district, who had tested Covid-19 a day earlier, also died of pneumonia at GIMS on Friday early morning. (Sunil Ghosh/ HT file photo. Representative image )

A 62-year-old coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patient died on Friday night in Gautam Budh Nagar (GBN) district.

The deceased, a resident of Sector 66 in the district, was lodged at Galgotias University Hostel, which has been converted into a makeshift institutional quarantine facility for Covid-19 patients.

The Greater Noida-based Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) authorities declared him brought dead on arrival, GBN district magistrate (DM) Suhas LY said.

Earlier, a 60-year-old man from Sector 22 in the district, who had tested Covid-19 a day earlier, also died of pneumonia at GIMS on Friday early morning. He was the first person from the district to die of Covid-19, the DM added.

The Sector 66 resident’s swab samples were collected on Thursday and he was put under quarantine at Galgotias University Hostel. He tested Covid-19 positive at around 8pm on Friday. He was found lying unconscious in his room when a healthcare staff went to call him for dinner.

“He was keeping well till Friday afternoon. He ate his breakfast and lunch on time. He was rushed to GIMS after he was found lying unconscious in his room in the evening. The hospital authorities declared that he was brought dead on arrival. The cause of death, as per the GIMS report, is a cardio-respiratory attack,” the DM said.

“The patient was brought dead at 10:45pm,” said Dr. Rakesh Gupta, director, GIMS.

GIMS authorities said that the Sector 22 resident had died of respiratory failure at around 3.45am on Friday.

On Monday, he was admitted to Metro Hospital in Sector 11, and tested Covid-19 positive on Thursday evening, they added.

“He was transferred from Metro Hospital to GIMS at around 3.30am on Friday, but died 15 minutes later following respiratory failure, as he was suffering from pneumonia after contracting SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19,” Dr. Gupta said.

On April 12, a 32-year-old man, who was under institutional quarantine at Galgotias University Hostel, had jumped to his death. However, he tested Covid-19 negative after his death.

The health officials had blamed the quarantine centre staff for negligence that led to the man’s death.