Nomad, buffaloes die as cattle shed collapses in J-K's Poonch in heavy rain

Heavy rain which lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir also prevented the restoration of the Jammu-Srinagar highway after a large part of it was washed away in Ramban district on Tuesday.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 10:40 IST

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Jammu

Locals in Mendhar in Poonch carry out a rescue operation after a cattle shed collapsed in heavy rain. (HT PHOTO)

A 35-year-old nomad and four to five buffaloes were killed after a cattle shed collapsed in Mendhar area of Poonch district during heavy rains that lashed Jammu and Kashmir early Wednesday, police said.

A foot bridge also collapsed in adjoining Rajouri district while the 270-km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained blocked for the second straight day after a stretch of the highway was partially washed away in rains on Tuesday at Dalwas.

“A cattle shed collapsed in Sangiote village of Mendhar in Poonch district early Wednesday. Several cattle were stuck in it. A rescue operation has been launched by the locals,” said Ramesh Kumar Angral, senior superintendent of police, Poonch.

He also said that Mohammad Shokit, 35, son of Mohammad Hussain, a resident of Kallar Mora in Mendhar also died in the incident.



Angral said that the cattle shed belonged to Mohammad Aslam, son of Sab Din.

Power supply to Mendhar sub division was also affected following damage to transmission lines between Draba and Manjakote due to flash floods.

“Men and machinery have been pressed into service for early restoration”, said an official of the power development department.

A foot bridge that connected Manjakote with the main highway in Rajouri also collapsed in the rain this morning.

There were no reports of injuries in the incident.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained blocked at Dalwas for the second straight day on Wednesday.

“The stretch at Dalwas has not been restored as yet because of incessant rainfall,” said an official.

Sonam Lotus, director of the IMD in J&K and Ladakh said, “Analysis of various weather models and synoptic situation shows high probability of widespread light to moderate rain with isolated heavy showers in Jammu and Kashmir and light to moderate rain at scattered to fairly widespread places of Ladakh region on Wednesday and Thursday.”

He also said that the rains may cause flash floods and landslides in vulnerable spots, especially in hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Zoji La and Leh-Manali routes from Wednesday to Friday.

