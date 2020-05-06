Non-essential activities banned in parts of Odisha from 7pm to 7am till May 17

In a video conference, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed the Health Department to take measures to increase testing capacity up to 15,000 per day. (ANI photo for representation)

The movement of all non-essential activities in the jurisdiction of the Police Commissionerate Bhubaneswar-Cuttack will remain strictly prohibited from 7 pm to 7 am till May 17, said Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi, Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar.

Odisha on Tuesday confirmed one new Covid-19 case, taking the total number of cases in the state to 176, State Government.

In a video conference, chief minister Naveen Patnaik directed the Health Department to take measures to increase testing capacity up to 15,000 per day.

In view of the long-distance journey and various other problems like food, water, sunstroke and accidents, the state government has decided that the migrants from Surat will come back only by trains.