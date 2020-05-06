Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Non-essential activities banned in parts of Odisha from 7pm to 7am till May 17

Non-essential activities banned in parts of Odisha from 7pm to 7am till May 17

Odisha on Tuesday confirmed one new Covid-19 case, taking the total number of cases in the state to 176, State Government.

Updated: May 06, 2020 10:19 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh, Bhubaneswar (Odisha)

In a video conference, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed the Health Department to take measures to increase testing capacity up to 15,000 per day. (ANI photo for representation)

The movement of all non-essential activities in the jurisdiction of the Police Commissionerate Bhubaneswar-Cuttack will remain strictly prohibited from 7 pm to 7 am till May 17, said Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi, Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar.

“Movement for all non-essential activities in the jurisdiction of the Police Commissionerate Bhubaneswar-Cuttack shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am till May 17,” said Sarangi.

Odisha on Tuesday confirmed one new Covid-19 case, taking the total number of cases in the state to 176, State Government.

In a video conference, chief minister Naveen Patnaik directed the Health Department to take measures to increase testing capacity up to 15,000 per day.



In view of the long-distance journey and various other problems like food, water, sunstroke and accidents, the state government has decided that the migrants from Surat will come back only by trains.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 49,000-mark, death toll at 1,694
May 06, 2020 09:45 IST
30 Covid-19 vaccines in different stages of development: Scientists to PM Modi
May 06, 2020 09:41 IST
‘It’s possible there’ll be some’: Trump admits US reopening will cost more lives
May 06, 2020 09:00 IST
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
May 06, 2020 10:07 IST

latest news

Coronavirus lockdown: Liquor worth Rs 197 crore sold in Karnataka on second day
May 06, 2020 10:17 IST
Alka Yagnik shares rare throwback picture with Kishore Kumar
May 06, 2020 10:19 IST
Poco F2 spotted on Chinese e-comm, reveals Redmi K30 Pro-like design
May 06, 2020 10:20 IST
Karnataka stops additional DA for state staff, pensioners
May 06, 2020 10:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.