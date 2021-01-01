Sections
Non-subsidised LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 17

According to the IOC website, the new rate of 19 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi is now Rs 1,349 per cylinder as against the previous price of Rs 1,332.

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 13:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

In Kolkata, LPG cylinder price has been increased by Rs 22.50 to Rs 1,410 from 1,387.50. In Mumbai, it has become costlier by Rs 17, from 1,280.50 to Rs 1,297.50. (HT Photo)

With effect from January 1, the price of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders remained at Rs 694 per cylinder (14.2 kilograms) each in Delhi and Mumbai, according to Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) website. Commercial customers will now have to shell out an additional Rs 17 per cylinder.

According to the IOC website, the new rate of 19kg for every LPG cylinder in Delhi is now Rs 1,349 as against the previous price of Rs 1,332. In other metro cities too prices have seen an upward revision. In Kolkata, the LPG cylinder price has been increased by Rs 22.50 to Rs 1,410 from 1,387.50. In Mumbai, it has become costlier by Rs 17, from 1,280.50 to Rs 1,297.50. In Chennai, prices have increased by Rs 16.50 to Rs 1463.50 from Rs 1,446.50.

Oil marketing companies revise the prices of LPG on the first day of every month depending on the crude rates in the international markets.

Prices of non-subsidised 14kg Indane Gas cylinder was paused for five months since May 2020, after which the price went for upward revision on both December 1 and December 15. The previous price of non-subsidised 14kg Indane Gas cylinder as of December 15 was Rs 694 per LPG cylinder bottle.

The government gave out 80 million free LPG connections to poor women under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) to increase coverage of environment-friendly fuel in kitchens. Currently, the government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kilograms each per household every year. The consumer has to make any additional purchases of LPG cylinders at the market price.

