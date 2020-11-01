Sections
North Bengal's long term issues too will be solved like Article 370 and Ram Mandir: Jagdeep Dhankhar

North Bengal has been grappling with political problems in the Darjeeling hills,especially the demand for a separate Gorkhaland

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 17:18 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Siliguri

Expressing concern over the law and order situation in the state Jagdeep Dhankar alleged that the government officials are working like political servants when they should work like public servants (PTI)

Like the two major issues of the country, Article 370 and construction of Ram Mandir, the long-term issues of North Bengal will also be solved constitutionally, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday.

North Bengal has been grappling with political problems in the Darjeeling hills, especially the demand for a separate Gorkhaland.

“The two major issues of the country, abrogation of Article 370 and construction of Ram Mandir, have been settled. North Bengal also has some long-term issues, which will be solved constitutionally with a futuristic point of view,” said the governor who arrived in Siliguri on Saturday. He will spend one month at Darjeeling Raj Bhavan when he is expected to meet representatives from several political parties.

Also expressing concern over the law and order situation in the state, he alleged that the government officials are working like political servants when they should work like public servants.

“The law and order situation of the state has become a matter of concern. Political killings are happening every week. Figures of rape incidents have gone up. People are making bombs in open places. Moreover, the state DGP is not coming (to meet me) despite several calls (from Raj Bhavan),” the governor said during his interaction with media here.

On the roles of Centre as well as the state, the governor said both are two wheels of development and it is their duty to work together for the betterment of the people.

